Overview

Dr. Vivek Dhruva, MD is a Sports Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dhruva works at Upper Chesapeake Cardiology, LLC in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.