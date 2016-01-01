Dr. Vivek Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Gill, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivek Gill, MD
Dr. Vivek Gill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phelan, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab State Medical Faculty.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill's Office Locations
Family Medical Clinic & Urgent Care Inc.9723 Sierra Vista Rd Unit A, Phelan, CA 92371 Directions (760) 868-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vivek Gill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992712616
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Punjab State Medical Faculty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gill works at
Dr. Gill speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
