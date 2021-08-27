Dr. Vivek Gurudutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurudutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Gurudutt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093736613
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
