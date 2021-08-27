Overview of Dr. Vivek Gurudutt, MD

Dr. Vivek Gurudutt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Gurudutt works at Andrew Diamond in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.