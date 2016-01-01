Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Jain, MD
Dr. Vivek Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollister, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
San Benito Community Health Clinic930 Sunset Dr Ste 3, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 636-2664
- 2 890 Sunset Dr, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 635-9788
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital911 Sunset Dr, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 637-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871679373
Education & Certifications
- MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.