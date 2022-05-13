Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Kaul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kaul works at
Locations
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4711Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Urmc Gi & Hepatology At Sawgrass180 Sawgrass Dr Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Saint James Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaul has been very creative in addressing issues with my esophagus. He is excellent in spprising me about each yreatment modality he uses to stop my cancer snd prevent a recurrence. It's s privilege to work with him and his team. He is sorld class.
About Dr. Vivek Kaul, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1659311074
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.