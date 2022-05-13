Overview

Dr. Vivek Kaul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Saint James Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kaul works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Pancreatitis and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.