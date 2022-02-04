Overview

Dr. Vivek Khetpal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Durant, OK. They completed their residency with Saint Louis University Hospital



Dr. Khetpal works at Heart & Medical Center in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.