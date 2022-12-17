See All Cardiologists in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Dr. Vivek Kumar, DO

Cardiology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Kumar, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Upmc Williamsport.

Dr. Kumar works at HeartCare Consultants LLC in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HeartCare Consultants
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 120, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 907-8951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Upmc Williamsport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomegaly
Vertigo
Dizziness
Cardiomegaly
Vertigo
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr Kumar, Excellent , Amazing Physician, my self and my Husband feel we are fortunate to have him in our lives. When we go to his office we feel happy and we go with complete confidence to see him. He listens to you take his time we have exceptional support from him Dr Kumar, you are one of a kind beautiful human being , you have all the blessings from God in your hands, to help your patients the way you do. The staff caring , friendly ready to help you with anything we need.
    About Dr. Vivek Kumar, DO

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1508814906
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    • University of Pittsburgh
