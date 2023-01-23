Overview

Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chandigarh University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Fayette County Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Manchanda works at ELPIS PAIN MANAGEMENT CENTER, O'FALLON, MISSOURI in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.