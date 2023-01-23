Dr. Manchanda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- FindCare
- Pain Medicine Doctors
- MO
- O Fallon
- Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD
Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chandigarh University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Fayette County Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Manchanda works at
Locations
-
1
Elpis Pain Management4122 Keaton Crossing Blvd Ste 102, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 329-9077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christian Hospital
- Fayette County Hospital
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spine Fractures, Traumatic
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Cancer Pain
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Chronic Postoperative Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epidural Steroid Injections
- View other providers who treat Facet Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interventional Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pain Management
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phantom Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spinal Injections
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Manchanda?
Dr. Manchanda and his staff are always so awesome when I go to the office. If I am not feeling well I call so I can help keep him and the staff healthy and the accommodate me with a tela health appointment. They always call back when they say they will unlike some of my other Doctors. He listens to you. I was on a higher dose of Pain Meds when started with him and now I am on a lower dose and I am grateful for this. Thank you. Dr. Manchanda and Staff.
About Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1083729941
Education & Certifications
- Pain Management University Of Cincinnati, Oh
- Anesthesiology University Of Missouri-Columbia, Mo
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
- Chandigarh University / Government Medical College
- MSD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manchanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manchanda works at
Dr. Manchanda has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manchanda speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.