Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (59)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chandigarh University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Fayette County Hospital, Pike County Memorial Hospital, Progress West Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Manchanda works at ELPIS PAIN MANAGEMENT CENTER, O'FALLON, MISSOURI in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elpis Pain Management
    4122 Keaton Crossing Blvd Ste 102, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 329-9077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital
  • Fayette County Hospital
  • Pike County Memorial Hospital
  • Progress West Hospital
  • Washington County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Manchanda and his staff are always so awesome when I go to the office. If I am not feeling well I call so I can help keep him and the staff healthy and the accommodate me with a tela health appointment. They always call back when they say they will unlike some of my other Doctors. He listens to you. I was on a higher dose of Pain Meds when started with him and now I am on a lower dose and I am grateful for this. Thank you. Dr. Manchanda and Staff.
    Trish Carpenter — Jan 23, 2023
    Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD
    About Dr. Vivek Manchanda, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1083729941
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pain Management University Of Cincinnati, Oh
    Residency
    • Anesthesiology University Of Missouri-Columbia, Mo
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
    Medical Education
    • Chandigarh University / Government Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • MSD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manchanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manchanda works at ELPIS PAIN MANAGEMENT CENTER, O'FALLON, MISSOURI in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Manchanda’s profile.

    Dr. Manchanda has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manchanda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Manchanda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manchanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manchanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manchanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

