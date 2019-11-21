Overview of Dr. Vivek Mehta, MB BS

Dr. Vivek Mehta, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Mehta works at Global Institute of Spine & Joint Care in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.