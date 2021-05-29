Dr. Vivek Mohan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Mohan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Mohan, MD
Dr. Vivek Mohan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Mohan works at
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices 16670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohan reached out to me when my original surgeon indicated he would not be able to accommodate my wishes for alternative hardware on my knees. Dr. Mohan spent a great deal of time discussing my situation over the phone and on our initial visit. Terrific communication and answered questions and concerns. Completed bilateral knee surgery on 4/14/21 and six weeks out barely need a cane. Very meticulous and focused on the best outcome for me and a great communicator. Wonderful care throughout the procedure and post surgery with help from his entire team. No more bone on bone pain and looking forward to an active pain free future thanks to an excellent surgeon. Thanks so much Dr. Mohan!!
About Dr. Vivek Mohan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306917372
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
