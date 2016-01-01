Dr. Moitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivek Moitra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivek Moitra, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vivek Moitra, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1245337336
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Anesthesiology
