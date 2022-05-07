Dr. Vivek Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Narain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Narain, MD
Dr. Vivek Narain, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with Wayne State University - Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Narain works at
Dr. Narain's Office Locations
Urology Associates PC - Hendersonville107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 100, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2269Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Logan Specialty Clinic1623 Nashville St Ste 104, Russellville, KY 42276 Directions (629) 219-7940
Urology Associates PC - Gallatin405 Steam Plant Rd Ste 200, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 703-2268
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr. Narine over the past seven years. I started seeing him for kidney stones at age 52. He really help me at first to figure out the medicine to take to prevent them. He help me get rid of them and get past having them. He is a very caring and personable doctor. His bedside manner is very good. I’ll follow up with him once a year at this time. And would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Vivek Narain, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University - Detroit Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narain works at
Dr. Narain has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Narain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.