Overview

Dr. Vivek Nazareth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.



Dr. Nazareth works at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.