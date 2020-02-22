Overview

Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Rajagopal works at Piedmont Heart Institute Vascular Surgery in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.