Dr. Vivek Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivek Shah, MD
Dr. Vivek Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322
2
Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Pembroke15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Directions (844) 783-3736
3
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 732-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my 2nd Partial Knee replacement, both knees were done by Dr. Shah and his team. They are very pleasant to work with. The planning, surgery and recovery all went perfectly. I recovered quickly and was walking 2-3 miles a day by week 4. I can't say enough good things about Dr Shah and his team!
About Dr. Vivek Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1164611687
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.