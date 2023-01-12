Overview of Dr. Vivek Shah, MD

Dr. Vivek Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA and Jamaica Plain, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.