Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Med Coll, U Poona and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.