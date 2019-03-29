Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD
Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Med Coll, U Poona and is affiliated with University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-4370
-
2
Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (502) 562-4370
-
3
University of Louisville529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma is very through he tells you what he finds and tells you his plan of action to help his paitents
About Dr. Vivek Sharma, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144209982
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville-James Graham Brown Canc Ctr
- U Louisville & Affil Hosps
- Bj Med Coll, U Poona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.