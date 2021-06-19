Overview of Dr. Vivek Sood, MD

Dr. Vivek Sood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Sood works at Bay Area Orthopedics in Glen Burnie, MD with other offices in Arnold, MD and Chester, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.