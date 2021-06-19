Dr. Vivek Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivek Sood, MD
Dr. Vivek Sood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Bay Area Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Glen Burnie1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 401, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-5050
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Bay Area Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Arnold1521 Ritchie Hwy Ste 201, Arnold, MD 21012 Directions (410) 349-9930
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Bay Area Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - Chester1630 Main St Ste 108, Chester, MD 21619 Directions (410) 643-3410
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very good bedside manner Did not feel pressured to pick surgical option Very kind and smart
About Dr. Vivek Sood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.