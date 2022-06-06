Overview of Dr. Vivek Tank, MD

Dr. Vivek Tank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Tank works at TexomaCare - Neurology in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.