Dr. Vivek Tank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Tank's Office Locations
TexomaCare - Neurology5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 230, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6055
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to Texomacare hospital ER via rescue squad after suffering a stroke at home. DR. Tank began second level of investigation and treatment after I was assigned to a room in ICU. My stroke treatment continued under his care and my GP Dr. Ted Truly. My Cardiologist DR. Reddy supplied additional patient information since I had been a heart patient of his for over 10 years. Final result: I was released for rehab after I remained stable for the specified time. I continue to see Dr. Tank and am still satisfied with his Neurological care.
About Dr. Vivek Tank, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tank works at
