Dr. Vivek Tank, MD

Neurology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivek Tank, MD

Dr. Vivek Tank, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Tank works at TexomaCare - Neurology in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tank's Office Locations

    TexomaCare - Neurology
    5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 230, Denison, TX 75020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 416-6055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 06, 2022
    I was admitted to Texomacare hospital ER via rescue squad after suffering a stroke at home. DR. Tank began second level of investigation and treatment after I was assigned to a room in ICU. My stroke treatment continued under his care and my GP Dr. Ted Truly. My Cardiologist DR. Reddy supplied additional patient information since I had been a heart patient of his for over 10 years. Final result: I was released for rehab after I remained stable for the specified time. I continue to see Dr. Tank and am still satisfied with his Neurological care.
    PHILIP SCHNEIDER — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Vivek Tank, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508063900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivek Tank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tank has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tank works at TexomaCare - Neurology in Denison, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tank’s profile.

    Dr. Tank has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

