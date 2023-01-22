Dr. Variar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivek Variar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivek Variar, MD
Dr. Vivek Variar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their residency with Synergy Medical Education Alliance
Dr. Variar works at
Dr. Variar's Office Locations
-
1
Central Michigan University1000 HOUGHTON AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-6800Wednesday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Variar?
Dr. Varier really listens to your concerns/issues and takes action when necessary. I like that he is looking at alternative med for me due to bad side effects of current med, instead of prescribing other meds to combat the side effects.
About Dr. Vivek Variar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1942430574
Education & Certifications
- Synergy Medical Education Alliance
- Synergy Medical Education Alliance
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Variar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Variar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Variar works at
Dr. Variar has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Variar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Variar speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Variar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Variar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Variar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Variar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.