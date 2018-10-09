Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM
Overview of Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM
Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Dennis Shaw Dpm4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 290, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of hers for years. Excellent care and office staff top notch!
About Dr. Vivian Abrams, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Podiatry Associates Of Dallas
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- SUNY Binghamton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
