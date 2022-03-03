See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (6)
Overview of Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD

Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Aguiar works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aguiar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC
    1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-0530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205283975
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aguiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguiar works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aguiar’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguiar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

