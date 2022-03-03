Dr. Aguiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD
Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Aguiar's Office Locations
Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 840-0530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at Multimed Florida was excellent. Dr. Vivian listened to all my health concerns. It was my 1st visit and I left happy and hopeful.
About Dr. Vivian Aguiar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1205283975
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
