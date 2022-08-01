Dr. Vivian Bethala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bethala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Bethala, MD
Dr. Vivian Bethala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Vivian K. Bethala MD PA466 Old Hook Rd Ste 9, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 261-1005
Valley Hospital223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 261-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very lucky tha i got to Dr. Bethala. He saved me.
About Dr. Vivian Bethala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Cooper Hosp-U Hosp
- Cooper Hosp-U Med Ctr
- DC General Hospital
- Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bethala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bethala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bethala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bethala works at
Dr. Bethala has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bethala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bethala speaks Hindi and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bethala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bethala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bethala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bethala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.