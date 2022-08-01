Overview

Dr. Vivian Bethala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Inst Med Ed, Pondicherry and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bethala works at Vivian K Bethala MD PA in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.