Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Bucay works at
Locations
1
Bucay Center for Dermatology and Aesthetics18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 370-9995
2
Bucay Center For Dermatology And Aesthetic326 W CRAIG PL, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 692-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been patient since she was in the medical towers. I am still with them today it’s been over 18yrs. I would recommend for anyone looking for professional, clean, budget conscience make an appointment with them. Susan Licensed Medical Aesthetician is the best!
About Dr. Vivian Bucay, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1821079930
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Internship, Pediatrics
- Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bucay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucay speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bucay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bucay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.