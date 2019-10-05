See All Pediatricians in Rockville Centre, NY
Dr. Vivian Denise, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vivian Denise, DO

Pediatrics
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vivian Denise, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Denise works at Vivian F Denise DO in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Vivian F Denise DO
    325 Hempstead Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 764-6423

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denise?

    Oct 05, 2019
    Dr.Denise has been a god sent to our family. Both my daughters are under her care for 5 years now. I have never met a Dr as patient, empathic and thorough as her. We are very lucky to have found her and I can only hope she'll remain in practice until they are both, at least, in college
    Dorin — Oct 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vivian Denise, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vivian Denise, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denise to family and friends

    Dr. Denise's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denise

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vivian Denise, DO.

    About Dr. Vivian Denise, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306930045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Winthrop Univ Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Denise, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denise works at Vivian F Denise DO in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Denise’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Vivian Denise, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.