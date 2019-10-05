Overview

Dr. Vivian Denise, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Denise works at Vivian F Denise DO in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.