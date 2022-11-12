See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD

Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Gindi works at Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gindi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic Inc.
    Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic Inc.
    1110 N Western Ave Ste 201, Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 463-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Back Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2022
    My sister has had health challenges. In handling these, Dr. Gindi has been kind, compassionate, proactive, and responsive in her care. My sister trusts and listens to Dr. Gindi because of this.
    Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD
    About Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679788764
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Gindi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gindi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gindi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gindi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gindi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gindi works at Hollywood Cross Medical Clinic in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gindi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gindi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gindi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gindi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gindi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

