Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (54)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD

Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Guadalajara School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez works at Vivian Hernandez, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery of the Face in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vivian Hernandez, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery of the Face
    4799 N Federal Hwy Ste 4, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-8600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Cosmetic Conditions
Dermabrasion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(54)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1174752265
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Plastic Surgery Associates - Baker and Gordon
Residency
  • North Shore University Hospital
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
  • University of Guadalajara School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Hofstra University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vivian Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hernandez works at Vivian Hernandez, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgery of the Face in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

