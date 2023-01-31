Dr. Vivian Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Cline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian Cline, MD
Dr. Vivian Cline, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Brain Tumor Center901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Marble Falls104 Max Starcke Dam Rd Ste 101, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (830) 798-0149
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cline?
Dr. Cline is very attentive , caring, and sensitive. I have been her patient for twelve years. When she moved from Round Rock, I followed her to Midtown.
About Dr. Vivian Cline, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1003870759
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cline has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cline works at
Dr. Cline has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.