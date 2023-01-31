Overview of Dr. Vivian Cline, MD

Dr. Vivian Cline, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. Cline works at Texas Oncology in Austin, TX with other offices in Marble Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.