Dr. Vivian Kim, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivian Kim, MD

Dr. Vivian Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Eye Q Vision Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    Eye-q Surgery Center
    7075 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-2000
    Advanced Retina Care
    7145 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 702-1212
    Eye-q Vision Care Selma
    2719 Cinema Way, Selma, CA 93662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 896-9000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 17, 2021
    I most certainly do!! Beyond Dr. K's talent & abilities with eye surgery is a great staff as well. Together, they are a wonderful alternative to the VA. (In fhe VA referred her to me.)
    Sean W. — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. Vivian Kim, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669560041
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Eye Ctr/Tufts U
    • Scheie Eye Inst/U Penn
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center|Santa Clara Vly Med Center
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
