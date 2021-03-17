Dr. Vivian Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivian Kim, MD
Dr. Vivian Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Eye-q Surgery Center7075 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-2000
Advanced Retina Care7145 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 702-1212
Eye-q Vision Care Selma2719 Cinema Way, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 896-9000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I most certainly do!! Beyond Dr. K’s talent & abilities with eye surgery is a great staff as well. Together, they are a wonderful alternative to the VA. (In fhe VA referred her to me.)
About Dr. Vivian Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Eye Ctr/Tufts U
- Scheie Eye Inst/U Penn
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center|Santa Clara Vly Med Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana
