Overview of Dr. Vivian Kim, MD

Dr. Vivian Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Eye Q Vision Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.