Dr. Vivian Laquer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laquer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Laquer, MD
Overview
Dr. Vivian Laquer, MD is a Dermatologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Laquer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tien Q Nguyen Inc.17271 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 531-2966
- 2 14281 Brookhurst St Ste C, Garden Grove, CA 92843 Directions (714) 531-2966
-
3
Tien Q Nguyen MD17305 Von Karman Ave Ste 107, Irvine, CA 92614 Directions (949) 679-9994
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laquer?
About Dr. Vivian Laquer, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1164656229
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laquer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laquer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laquer works at
Dr. Laquer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Cold Sore, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laquer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laquer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laquer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laquer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laquer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.