Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (51)
Map Pin Small Williamsville, NY
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD

Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Lindfield works at Western New York Breast Health in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elsa Lindfield
    180 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 839-9402
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Benign Breast Disorders
Angiosarcoma of the Breast
Basal Type Breast Cancer
Benign Breast Disorders

Treatment frequency



Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (29)
    About Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356320345
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • McMaster University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindfield works at Western New York Breast Health in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lindfield’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

