Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD
Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Elsa Lindfield180 Park Club Ln Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 839-9402Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an abnormal mammogram and ultrasound. i was referred to Dr. Lindfield for consultation. She spent time with me and explained my imaging results to me and what my options were. She was very thorough. I did have a biopsy that she performed. The procedure was easy. My results, luckily were benign and I only need to follow up. Dr. Lindfield and her staff were very compassionate at all times and made sure I was seen quickly. I really appreciate all of her time and experience and the efforts her and her staff made in order to make sure I was ok.
About Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1356320345
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- McMaster University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.