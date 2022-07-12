Overview of Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD

Dr. Vivian Lindfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Lindfield works at Western New York Breast Health in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.