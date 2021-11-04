Overview of Dr. Vivian Liu, MD

Dr. Vivian Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.



Dr. Liu works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.