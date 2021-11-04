Dr. Vivian Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian Liu, MD
Dr. Vivian Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Liu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics1000 N Sepulveda Blvd Ste 190, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 Directions (310) 878-6062
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr. Liu is amazing and has been our primary Pediatrician for 20 years. All four children have been patients of Dr. Lui We have had some frightened experiences, sports injuries that required surgeries and Dr. Liu was very responsive and supportive. We highly recommend Dr. Liu
About Dr. Vivian Liu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548340763
Education & Certifications
- Chldn's Hospital Los Angeles
- Chldn's Hosp Los Angeles|Chldn's Hospital Los Angeles
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.