Overview

Dr. Vivian Lugo-Eschenwald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Lugo-Eschenwald works at Family Medicine Associates of Alexandria in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.