Ophthalmology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD

Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps

Dr. Rismondo works at Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rismondo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants
    6569 N Charles St Ste 505, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 849-8084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2017
    I've been a patient since January 2014 when I was diagnosed with pseudo tumor cerebri. She is smart and kind. She's taken me from needing medication to stabilize everything to no longer needing meds. Everyone in the office is kind and smart as well. If you suffer from this condition, she's the one to see.
    Lsev in Dundalk, MD — Jun 30, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD
    About Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275571622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Rismondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rismondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rismondo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rismondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rismondo works at Mid Atlantic Eye Consultants in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Rismondo’s profile.

    Dr. Rismondo has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Optic Neuritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rismondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rismondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rismondo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rismondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rismondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.