Dr. Vivian Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vivian Romero, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Zulia - Venezuela (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledgeable even to the extent of saving my twin babies lives thank you.
About Dr. Vivian Romero, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1245432368
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals & Health Center (GME)
- Wayne State University (GME)
- University of Zulia - Venezuela (SOM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero has seen patients for Breech Position, Preeclampsia and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
