Dr. Vivian Sobel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Sobel works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Cancer and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.