Dr. Vivian Sone, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Vivian Sone, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivian Sone, MD
Dr. Vivian Sone, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sone works at
Dr. Sone's Office Locations
1
Fishkill Dialysis Center60 Merritt Blvd, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 765-4990
2
Sprain Brook Hearing Aid Center Inc.1075 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 376-9100
3
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-6378
4
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-3300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sone?
Dr. Sone is a perfectionist. She takes her time and speaks to you. I have never felt more heard.
About Dr. Vivian Sone, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1477520039
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sone works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.