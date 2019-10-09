Dr. Vivian Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Stone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian Stone, MD
Dr. Vivian Stone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Jefferson Healthcare, Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Whidbeyhealth Medical Center and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone's Office Locations
-
1
Office1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Mason Kirkland Medical Center11800 NE 128th St Ste 300, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (206) 223-6824
-
3
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (425) 712-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
She is truly a great doctor. Very thorough and kind.
About Dr. Vivian Stone, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1649432535
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.