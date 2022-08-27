Dr. Vivian Storrer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storrer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Storrer, MD
Dr. Vivian Storrer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Bishop's Peak Women's Health Center1941 Johnson Ave Ste 301, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Storrer is an amazing Woman and Doctor. She is intelligent, experienced and straight forward. Highly Recommended.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1144240367
- Naval Reg Med Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- French Hospital Medical Center
Dr. Storrer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storrer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Storrer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Storrer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storrer has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storrer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Storrer speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Storrer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storrer.
