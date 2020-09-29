Overview of Dr. Vivian Ting, MD

Dr. Vivian Ting, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Ting works at Norman M Price MD in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.