Dr. Vivian Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vivian Torres, MD
Dr. Vivian Torres, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
Allcare Medical Centers, PC5860 Ranch Lake Blvd Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 274-4156Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Torres promptly and thoroughly evaluated my severe Iliac and Femoral vein blood clots, and scheduled a surgery within 10 days at Doctors Hospital. The thrombectomy was completely successful and four stents were implanted. Six months later I have returned to full functioning for my age.
About Dr. Vivian Torres, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1790953933
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center/ Wayne State University
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- Damas Hospital Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.