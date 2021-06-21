See All Vascular Surgeons in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Vivian Torres, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vivian Torres, MD

Dr. Vivian Torres, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Torres works at Allcare Medical Centers, PC in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allcare Medical Centers, PC
    5860 Ranch Lake Blvd Ste 200, Bradenton, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4156
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 21, 2021
    Dr Torres promptly and thoroughly evaluated my severe Iliac and Femoral vein blood clots, and scheduled a surgery within 10 days at Doctors Hospital. The thrombectomy was completely successful and four stents were implanted. Six months later I have returned to full functioning for my age.
    Roger Peterman — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Vivian Torres, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1790953933
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center/ Wayne State University
    • St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
    • Damas Hospital Ponce School of Medicine
    • University of Puerto Rico
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivian Torres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torres works at Allcare Medical Centers, PC in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Torres’s profile.

    Dr. Torres has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

