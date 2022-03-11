Overview of Dr. Vivian Van Roekel, MD

Dr. Vivian Van Roekel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Van Roekel works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.