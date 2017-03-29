Overview

Dr. Vivian Virella, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Virella works at ADVANCED INTERNAL MEDICINE CARE in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.