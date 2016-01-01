Dr. Vivian Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivian Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivian Yu, MD
Dr. Vivian Yu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Puyallup1609 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371 Directions (253) 697-8980
-
2
MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Auburn310 6th St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 545-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
About Dr. Vivian Yu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Chinese
- 1427192988
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.