Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD
Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine|Anahuac University School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Lavin's Office Locations
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7081
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2101
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2102
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, intelligent, caring doctor that also uses her own experiences as a mother in helping her patients and families. You will not find a better or more rounded pediatrician. We should be so lucky for all doctors to be like Dr. Lavin.
About Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225110109
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- Anahuac University / School of Medicine|Anahuac University School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavin speaks Spanish.
