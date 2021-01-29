Overview of Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD

Dr. Viviana Lavin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine|Anahuac University School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Lavin works at Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.