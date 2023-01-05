Overview of Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD

Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bunin works at IMMUNE DISEASE TREATMENT SERVICES in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.