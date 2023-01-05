See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (6)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD

Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bunin works at IMMUNE DISEASE TREATMENT SERVICES in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bunin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Immune Disease Treatment Services Pllc
    14100 SE 36th St Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 378-0110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2023
    Excellent! I have been trying to eradicate or at least manage gout for over a year. Dr. Bunin thoroughly tested every possible cause-effect of my particular situation and we came up with a plan that appears to be working. She is definitely NOT a pill-pusher but seeks to find the root of the problem. It is a pleasure to work with a doctor who is willing to extend or even go out of the box to help solve problems! Highly recommend!
    LeJas — Jan 05, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD
    About Dr. Viviane Bunin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841498003
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF PERNAMBUCO / FOUNDATION OF THE SUPERIOR ENSINO OF PERNAMBUCO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bunin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunin works at IMMUNE DISEASE TREATMENT SERVICES in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bunin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

