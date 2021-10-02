See All Ophthalmologists in Honolulu, HI
Super Profile

Dr. Vivien Tham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vivien Tham, MD

Dr. Vivien Tham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Tham works at Pacific Vision Institute of Hawaii, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 560, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 428-3288

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2021
    I was recommended to Dr Tham by another optometrist because of her expertise with Uveitis. I was legally blind for several weeks. Dr Tham took care of my problem and later preformed successful laser surgery for my rather cataract problem. I now am 20/20 in one eye and 20/25 in the other.
    Lee LASTER — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. Vivien Tham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740372234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Francis I Proctor Found-UCSF
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Inst UCLA
    Residency
    Internship
    • Miriam Hosp-Brown U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine, University Of London
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine Univeristy Of London
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vivien Tham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tham works at Pacific Vision Institute of Hawaii, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Tham’s profile.

    Dr. Tham speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

