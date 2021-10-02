Dr. Vivien Tham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vivien Tham, MD
Overview of Dr. Vivien Tham, MD
Dr. Vivien Tham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine, University Of London and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Tham's Office Locations
Main Office1401 S Beretania St Ste 560, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 428-3288
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr Tham by another optometrist because of her expertise with Uveitis. I was legally blind for several weeks. Dr Tham took care of my problem and later preformed successful laser surgery for my rather cataract problem. I now am 20/20 in one eye and 20/25 in the other.
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Francis I Proctor Found-UCSF
- Jules Stein Eye Inst UCLA
- Miriam Hosp-Brown U
- Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine, University Of London
- Royal Free Hospital School Of Medicine Univeristy Of London
