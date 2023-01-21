See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO

Pain Medicine
4.2 (92)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO

Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Frankenberger works at St Charles Orthopedics in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY, Riverhead, NY, Commack, NY and Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frankenberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Charles Orthopedics
    1500 Route 112 Ste C Bldg 2C, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island Llp
    6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 828-7220
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orthopedic Associates of Long Island - Riverhead
    74 Commerce Ave Ste 4, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    St Francis Cardiac Prevention Services PC
    500 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 828-7220
  5. 5
    St. Charles Orthopedics - Patchogue
    55 Medford Ave Unit E, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 689-6698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Fibromyalgia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vlada Frankenberger, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1528217791
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    • North Shore University Hospital
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
