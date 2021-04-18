See All Dermatologists in Hoover, AL
Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (2336)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Groysman works at Cahaba Dermatology in Hoover, AL with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cahaba Dermatology
    2279 Valleydale Rd Ste 100, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 564-9029
  2. 2
    Cahaba Dermatology - Tuscaloosa
    1649 McFarland Blvd N Ste 201, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 214-7546
  3. 3
    Cahaba Dermatology & Skin Health Center
    2290 Valleydale Rd Ste 204, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 377-0016
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Cahaba Dermatology Tuscaloosa
    500 Towncenter Blvd Ste C, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 490-8008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's of Alabama
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Vein Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
UVB Box Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat UVB Box
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2336 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2336)
    5 Star
    (1936)
    4 Star
    (242)
    3 Star
    (81)
    2 Star
    (32)
    1 Star
    (45)
    Apr 18, 2021
    I went for a full body check and Dr. Groysman spotted something on my upper right arm. I had never noticed this. She removed it and sent it for a biopsy. I never felt her remove the spot in question and just thankful she did see this. Thank you, Dr. Groysman, for being so thorough. Great eye, Dr. Groysman!
    Great eyes for spotting something suspicious! — Apr 18, 2021
    About Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255545455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vlada Groysman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groysman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groysman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groysman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groysman has seen patients for Rash, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groysman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2336 patients have reviewed Dr. Groysman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groysman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groysman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groysman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

