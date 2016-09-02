Overview of Dr. Vlada Mardovin, MD

Dr. Vlada Mardovin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Mardovin works at Urology Specialists Of Ohio in Springfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.