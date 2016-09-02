Dr. Vlada Mardovin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardovin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vlada Mardovin, MD
Dr. Vlada Mardovin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Springfield Urology1164 E Home Rd Ste J, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-9260
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mardovin was kind, thorough, & patient. His demeanor was relaxing and he made me feel important. He listened to me and gave me complete and detailed responses. Loved the visit.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1437224508
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Mardovin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardovin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mardovin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardovin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardovin.
