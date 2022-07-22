Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD
Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Alabama At Birmingham
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Alexander Orthopaedic Associates12416 66th St Ste A, Largo, FL 33773 Directions (727) 382-5236Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexander Orthopaedic Associates2438 Dr Mlk Jr St, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 382-5230
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with doctor and staff
About Dr. Vladimir Alexander, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1417990862
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alexander speaks Russian.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.